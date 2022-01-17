Defendant gets nearly a year for meth delivery, released on time served

During a search of the vehicle, investigators said they found approximately 10 pounds of marijuana in vacuum-sealed bags, plastic bags, plastic containers and Ziploc baggies. All the bags, containers and baggies, with the exception of the one found in the glove box, were contained in a large black suitcase in the trunk of the vehicle.

“It seems he has some warrants in Minnesota and he was on probation when this occurred,” York County Attorney John Lyons said during Tranberg’s sentencing proceedings. “This defendant is not a good candidate for probation. The state is asking for six years, in prison, following the logic of the classification of the crime.”

“He does have a criminal record that is significant for someone of his age, but being in jail showed him that being behind bars is not what he wants,” said Tranberg’s attorney, York County Public Defender David Michel. “He has spent 309 days in jail since his arrest and his co-defendant was given time served with 190 days. I believe it would be fait to have the same considerations given to this defendant. We are asking for time served.”

Tranberg told Judge James Stecker that he wanted to go to treatment and apologized to the court.