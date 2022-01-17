Defendant gets nearly a year for meth delivery, released on time served

YORK – Justice Tranberg, 22, of Blaine, Minn., was sentenced this past week to nearly a year in jail for delivery of methamphetamine; however, he was also given that same amount of credit for time already served and was released from jail.
He was convicted of a Class 2A felony.
The case began when a deputy with the York County Sheriff’s Department was working his regular patrol on Interstate 80, in the middle of the night. He says, in the affidavit filed with the court, that he saw a car without a working taillight.
A traffic stop was initiated.
He said the vehicle was driven by a man named Anthony Mitchell and Tranberg was the passenger.
The deputy says the men were unable to provide him the proper rental papers for the vehicle.
The deputy also said he could see a green leafy substance scattered across Tranberg’s lap and sweatshirt. The deputy said when he asked Tranberg if there was marijuana in the vehicle, Tranberg gestured to the glove box.
When Tranberg later opened the glove box, the deputy said there was a glass pipe inside.
The deputy deployed his canine and the dog indicated to the detection of illegal narcotics.
During a search of the vehicle, investigators said they found approximately 10 pounds of marijuana in vacuum-sealed bags, plastic bags, plastic containers and Ziploc baggies. All the bags, containers and baggies, with the exception of the one found in the glove box, were contained in a large black suitcase in the trunk of the vehicle.
“It seems he has some warrants in Minnesota and he was on probation when this occurred,” York County Attorney John Lyons said during Tranberg’s sentencing proceedings. “This defendant is not a good candidate for probation. The state is asking for six years, in prison, following the logic of the classification of the crime.”
“He does have a criminal record that is significant for someone of his age, but being in jail showed him that being behind bars is not what he wants,” said Tranberg’s attorney, York County Public Defender David Michel. “He has spent 309 days in jail since his arrest and his co-defendant was given time served with 190 days. I believe it would be fait to have the same considerations given to this defendant. We are asking for time served.”
Tranberg told Judge James Stecker that he wanted to go to treatment and apologized to the court.
Judge Stecker acknowledged Tranberg’s criminal history which included driving under the influence and domestic abuse/assault.