Defendant claims he removed monitor due to spider bite, before being sent to prison

YORK – Cody Scalf, 32, of York, said in District Court this week that he cut off the court-ordered electronic monitor on his ankle because he had been bitten by a spider . . . a claim the judge said he didn’t believe, right before he sentenced Scalf to two years in prison.
Initially, Scalf was charged with 10 felonies in this case which involved deadly weapons, racketeering, terroristic threats, false imprisonment and drug offenses.
Eventually, the counts were amended to four felonies – all being the possession of a deadly weapon during the commission of a felony.
This case began when troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol were informed by dispatch that a person was being held against his will.
The person -- who was being held against his will -- told dispatch the suspect (Scalf) wanted him to pay $190 or Scalf “was going to take a vehicle from a property.”
The troopers were given a description of a possible vehicle that they were in, which they saw in Bradshaw.
A traffic stop was initiated and all the parties inside the vehicle were removed.
They say that when Scalf was pulled from the vehicle, they found knives and brass knuckles in his front pocket. They also found on him a license bearing a different name and he would not verbally give them his name.
One of the people in the vehicle gave consent to search and during the search the troopers found three grams of methamphetamine, two scales with methamphetamine residue and drug paraphernalia, in the bed of the pickup.
Troopers spoke with a man who had been in the vehicle and he said “he was scared for his life and that Scalf threatened to burn down his parents’ house if he was not paid and if police showed up at the house,” according to court documents.
After Scalf was arrested, he eventually made bail but a condition of his bond was that he constantly wear an electronic monitoring device. Soon after being allowed to leave jail, corrections staff determined it had been cut off and Scalf had broken the terms of his bond.
“His prior criminal history is abysmal,” York County Attorney John Lyons said this week during Scalf’s sentencing hearing. “To say the least, it’s pretty bad. One basic understanding, when you are a prohibited person, is that you do not carry weapons. Why he had these weapons on him is concerning. Incarceration is necessary. He would benefit from incarceration. And the seriousness of this crime justifies that.”
“He was bitten by a Brown Recluse spider, he said, that’s why the electronic monitor was cut off,” Scalf’s attorney, Jerry Clinch, told the court. “And the jail staff did get the ankle bracelet back. He would like to turn his life around and thinks that with probation he could do that. If not probation, we ask that the terms are concurrent.”
“I had no problems for 13 years and then the last two years have been very difficult,” Scalf told Judge James Stecker. “On the ankle monitor thing, I did obtain a job and residency. I was bitten by a Brown Recluse spider and my ankle swelled up and I cut it off. I am asking for probation; if not, I understand. I did have a normal life for 13 years, and now – well, it’s in your hands sir.”
“Your criminal record is extensive and includes domestic assault, shoplifting, multiple charges of driving under suspension, DUI, attempted burglaries and several failures to appear,” Judge Stecker said to Scalf. “This case started with you threatening to burn down a house and then you were found with weapons. The probation officer says you are in denial and you didn’t comply with your bond. The court does not buy your Brown Recluse excuse – you cut it off and dumped it and were off the radar for five days. Incarceration is necessary to protect society.”
Judge Stecker sentenced Scalf to four one-year terms in prison – a year for each conviction. Two of the counts will be served concurrently to each other, as will the remaining two – but the two groupings of sentencing will be served consecutively – resulting in two years in prison. Scalf was also ordered to 18 months of post-release supervision after he is released from prison.
He was given credit for 88 days already served in this matter.