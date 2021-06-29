Defendant claims he removed monitor due to spider bite, before being sent to prison

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

One of the people in the vehicle gave consent to search and during the search the troopers found three grams of methamphetamine, two scales with methamphetamine residue and drug paraphernalia, in the bed of the pickup.

Troopers spoke with a man who had been in the vehicle and he said “he was scared for his life and that Scalf threatened to burn down his parents’ house if he was not paid and if police showed up at the house,” according to court documents.

After Scalf was arrested, he eventually made bail but a condition of his bond was that he constantly wear an electronic monitoring device. Soon after being allowed to leave jail, corrections staff determined it had been cut off and Scalf had broken the terms of his bond.

“His prior criminal history is abysmal,” York County Attorney John Lyons said this week during Scalf’s sentencing hearing. “To say the least, it’s pretty bad. One basic understanding, when you are a prohibited person, is that you do not carry weapons. Why he had these weapons on him is concerning. Incarceration is necessary. He would benefit from incarceration. And the seriousness of this crime justifies that.”