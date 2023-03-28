YORK – Albert D. Adkins, 27, whose address has been listed as both North Dakota and Texas in court documents, has pleaded not guilty to several charges in a case involving the illegal possession of Alprazolam, a Schedule 4 controlled substance.

The case began when a deputy with the York County Sheriff’s Department was on regular patrol on Highway 81 in York County when he saw Adkins driving without a headlight. During the traffic stop, the deputy said Adkins was extremely nervous and his arm was shaking. According to court documents, the deputy alleges Adkins told him he had a “Delta 8 Vape” and “some flower” in the vehicle and he provided both.

It was found that Adkins’ driver’s license had expired.

During a search of the vehicle, deputies found raw marijuana, Delta 8 vape and some baggies containing white rectangle pills and some smaller broken pieces. The pills were identified as Alprazolam. The deputy said Adkins said the baggies contained “his emergency medicine” and he didn’t have a prescription.

In arraignment proceedings this week, he pleaded not guilty to possession of a controlled substance, a Class 4 felony, plus two misdemeanors.

A jury trial has been set for late summer.