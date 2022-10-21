Dedication continues with Fairmont Fire and Rescue

FAIRMONT – Volunteers continue to serve and protect the Fairmont community with a strong roster and ongoing equipment upgrades.

Aaron Veleba said the Fairmont Volunteer Fire Department recently purchased several new self-contained breathing apparatus (SCBA) packs. He explained, “these allow firefighters to enter an area where the air is not clean air, but firefighters can breathe clean air from the air bottle through a mask.”

Veleba said they also purchased a monitor for their grass firefighting truck. “This will allow us to fight grass fires from a safer distance.”

Meanwhile, they continue to enjoy the ownership of a 2002 Stewart Stevenson M1083A1 – which is a 6x6 all-terrain truck. This was obtained through the Nebraska Forestry Service, which allows small rural departments to purchase much needed vehicles for a greatly reduced price. The truck was then identified as part of the Fairmont squad with special, individualized graphics – including the clear name of the department and an American flag.

The department continues to help the community in other ways as well. They have their annual prime rib fundraiser, with hundreds upon hundreds of people attending each year. They also participate in the annual community event in June – the Old Settlers Picnic – during which volunteers drive trucks in the parade, as well as give community members rides on different forms of apparatus. They also facilitate the annual water fights.