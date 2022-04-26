Debate continues on allowing golf carts, ATVs on city streets

YORK – An ordinance which would allow golf carts, ATVs, side-by-sides, etc., on city streets got its second reading this past week, before the York City Council.

The ordinance was brought forward by the ordinance committee with Councilmember Jennifer Sheppard being the main proponent of its passage.

The ordinance, as originally presented, would allow these vehicles only on streets with speed limits of 25 mph or less (although they could cross higher-speed streets), the operator would have to have a permit from the police department, the vehicles would have to be inspected by the police department, there would be a $25 licensing fee, the permits would last for one year, vehicles would have to have brake lights, the vehicles would have to be insured, operation hours would be between dawn and dusk, and the drivers would have to have a standard operator’s license.

During the second reading, York Police Chief Ed Tjaden said the police department “has safety concerns. I talked with my staff and I’ve heard from a few in the public. The staff has a lot of concerns and there are sections of town that we’ve identified as areas of concern. And there is the consideration that if you live on Delaware, as an example, you can’t get off your property. You can’t take these vehicles on Nobes, or Delaware, etc., and then there is the issue of pushing these vehicles into residential areas where there are a lot of kids outside. There is also the issue of regulating intersections” which he said would be difficult to do.

“All of our concerns are about public safety and I have serious concerns,” Chief Tjaden said. “The use of helmets and seat belts are a part of public safety for a good reason. We feel there is a lot of risk here without any gain.”

“Yes, we are not looking to create a safety situation,” said Mayor Barry Redfern.

Councilman Tony North asked the police chief if the staff knew how they would possibly identify which carts/ATVs, when out on the streets, had permits and insurance, etc.

“We looked at that,” Chief Tjaden said. “We would have to have a particular stamp on them and those are expensive. That’s the only thing we came up with.”

“Regarding enforcement, if someone is caught violating the rules, would they have to go through court?” asked Councilman Jerry Wilkinson.

“They would have to go through county court and if it’s a licensing issue, then that would be prosecuted by the city,” Chief Tjaden said.

“All violations would go through county court,” said York City Attorney Charley Campbell. “So if someone is operating a golf cart or ATV contrary to the ordinance, it would have to go through county court and be prosecuted by me.”

“This ordinance opens a lot of doors with grey areas and we would have to be heavy handed which would be quite an effort,” Chief Tjaden said. “By opening this up, people will think it’s not going to be enforced and we will have to enforce it, so it flies in the face of a small town police department. Some won’t comply, some will.”

“What if someone, who isn’t the owner of the golf cart, let’s say, takes off with it?” asked Councilman Wilkinson.

“My staff asked about that and we talked about whether liability would be the right type of allowable insurance,” Chief Tjaden said.

“These are some good things to think about,” said Mayor Redfern.

“I agree with the chief that we want this to be safe for everyone,” said John Biel, a York resident who was in the audience. “I did some research and found similar places where this is allowed, like Columbus, Fremont, Norfolk, Broken Bow, Gering . . . so I called some dispatchers in Fremont and Columbus who said there were no issues with it to their knowledge. My point is that cities our size are allowing it and it must be OK.”

No one from the city or law enforcement had information as to the situations in these other towns Biel mentioned.

“I did research on other cities and found you have to have same insurance as a car,” said Jeff Beins, also a member of the audience. “Maybe there should be an increase to $50 for licensing and an increase on the fines.”

“If it passes and something happens or it becomes a problem, the ordinance can be removed,” said Councilman Matt Wagner.

“We see how fast traffic moves around here and I don’t want a situation for the police,” said Mayor Redfern. “And we obviously want people to be safe.”

“I received notes from people with some by the country club being for it,” said Councilmember Sheila Hubbard. “And then on the east side of town, people were really concerned about. I said I’d share that information. There was such a distinct difference between the two sides of town.”

“I’ve heard both sides,” said Sheppard. “Some people asked why we need it and I think it would be a privilege. I’d be fine with raising the fees. I’m for adjusting the ordinance to what’s needed. I’d really like to see this pass.”

“You could amend the ordinance and add provisions,” Campbell said.

“Does this need to go back to the ordinance committee, for them to look at the details?” asked Redfern.

“I think the ordinance needs to go back to committee so it can be cleaned up,” Wagner said.

“We need to be more specific and we need to add that they need flags, head lights, tail lights,” North said.

“They would be inspected by the police department and it is on people to know the state statutes,” Sheppard said.

“What is the law on kids riding?” asked Wilkinson. “What if they are sitting on the floor or hanging on to the back or sitting on someone’s lap? This is safety concern.”

Campbell said there are no requirements at all regarding how children can ride on these recreational vehicles on a city street.

“I’d really hate to see a golf cart full of kids hit by a car,” Wilkinson said. “I’ve heard a lot of negative comments about this, I’ve heard only negative comments about this. I’ve talked with local business owners, people who drive commercial vehicles, garbage trucks, dirt moving trucks, heavy work equipment, service vehicles . . . and they are very concerned about their work vehicles being on the streets and a golf cart pops out in front of them. They are all covering their work vehicles with commerical insurance and there are big safety concerns here. Also, what if people using golf carts don’t know if they are driving over 25 mph – because most golf carts don’t have speedometers, mine don’t.

“And another concern is kids jumping on the golf cart to go with Mom to the store, as an example you brought up earlier when talking about the need for this,” Wilkinson said. “We are providing a situation for disaster. I think most people would use this ordinance correctly, but this isn’t a perfect world.”

“So people by the country club are for it,” Sheppard said, further alleging people are already driving their golf carts to the country club on the west side of town. “And the police department isn’t enforcing it now over there, but saying the east side of town shouldn’t be able to do the same is preferential treatment.”

“Then they are already breaking the law,” Wilkinson said. “I don’t think we have to pass an ordinance to legalize golf carts to make that enforced.”

“We are not turning a blind eye to them now,” Chief Tjaden said to Sheppard.

“You are busy doing other things,” Wilkinson said to Chief Tjaden, “and I don’t think this type of thing should be created to put further burden on the police department. And regarding the fee, when I was working as a vendor at the state fair we had to pay $500 to operate a golf cart for 10 days and they still had accidents and problems with them, even when charging $500. They had problems all the time and we even saw a young child nearly be killed right in front of us after being hit by an ATV.”

“As we talk about accidents, I understand, but my side-by-side is as big as a car,” Biel said, readdressing the council. “I have a four-point harness, it is licensed in South Dakota where I can drive on highways. I can’t disagree with Jerry (Wilkinson) about the size of golf carts. Things can happen. I probably wouldn’t take a golf cart to the store, you can get in your car. And if people aren’t paying attention, they shouldn’t be driving any sort of vehicle.”

Biel said he didn’t think a higher registration fee would deter people from doing so, “as they’d still be saving a lot of gas. People that would do it probably wouldn’t care and they’d be willing to pay more. And we aren’t looking to put more on the police department, they do have enough to do. But a vehicle is a vehicle if people aren’t obeying the laws. I think for the most part that people doing this wouldn’t be tearing around. It would be a means of transportation. I don’t think people would be stupid about it.”

“How often would you use it?” Councilman Scott VanEsch asked Biel.

“I work for the county so I would take it to work every day,” Biel said. “I have a F250 pickup and filling it up with fuel costs a lot, you can imagine. I go six blocks to work each day, so it would be something I’d drive every day.”

“Could you even take it on those streets to the county shop?” VanEsch asked.

Biel said he wasn’t sure, adding, “I think it’s a nice means of transportation.”

“Well, it is a safer mode of transportation than you taking a bike or a scooter to work in December and January when it’s icy and slick,” Councilman Jeff Pieper said to Biel.

“It is just something I already have and it would be a financial benefit to use it,” Biel said.

“I want to see this go back to the ordinance committee,” Redfern said. “Then they can bring it back and we can debate it again. We need to have this ordinance narrowed down to what we’ve been talking about.”

The ordinance went back to committee and it will be debated yet again, during the council’s next meeting on Thursday, May 5.

