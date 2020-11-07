Death of York County man in his 50s attributed to COVID-19

• Availability of COVID testing;

• And the ability to trace all the contacts of the positive cases within 24 hours.

Four Corners officials explain that the dial is now at 3.0 – squarely between orange and red. In the previous week, the setting was 2.63, in the orange.

“This represents an increased risk factor of .37. At this time, Four Corners strongly urges your communities to avoid the “3Cs” which are crowded places, close contact and confined spaces. Remember to wash your hands often and wear a face mask that covers your nose and mouth,” health officials said on Saturday.

There have been 152 new cases of COVID-19 reported in the health district in the two-day span from Nov. 5-6. Seward County has 75 new cases, bringing the cumulative total there to 821. York County has 53 new cases, bringing the total here to 673. Polk County has 13 new cases, bringing the total there to 275. And the cumulative total in Butler County is now at 357 after 11 new cases were confirmed.

The total cumulative number of COVID-19 cases in the health district is now at 2,126. There have been 743 new cases in the past 14 days, with 460 of those recorded in the past seven days.

In the past two weeks, there have been 224 new cases in York County, 348 in Seward County, 72 in Polk County, and 99 in Butler County.

