Final Salute

Dean John Snyder age 91 of York, passed away Friday, April 19, 2023. He was born on December 9, 1931 in York to John and Helen (Lemkuhl) Snyder. Dean enjoyed working on the family farm with hogs and horses used for farming. He loved baseball. Dean joined the Navy Reserves 1950-52. On September 23, 1953 he married Donna Mae McCall in York at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church. Dean reenlisted, into the Army from 1954-56.

After farming he worked for York County as a road maintainer operator. In 1984 he took over as Veterans Service Officer for York County for the next 18 years.

Dean is preceded in death by his wife, Donna Mae; four sisters; daughter-in-law and two grandsons.

Dean is survived by five children, Theresa (Tom) Koehn, Mike (Sandi) Snyder, Stacey (Merlin) Peters, Scott (Denise) Snyder and Brian Snyder; eight grandkids and 10 great-grandkids.

A Mass of Christian burial will be held at 1 p.m. on Friday, April 28, 2023 at St. Joseph Catholic Church in York, with the Reverend Father John Sullivan officiating. Interment will follow at St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery east of York. A Rosary service will be said Thursday evening at 6 p.m. at the mortuary in York. Visitation will be held from 1 to 8 p.m. on Thursday. Dean’s family will greet friends one hour prior to the rosary service. Memorials may be directed to the family for later designation. Condolences may be left for the family at www.metzmortuary.com. Metz Mortuary in York is handling the arrangements.