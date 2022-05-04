 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Deadlines reached, more approach for Primary Election

YORK – A number of deadlines came and went this past week regarding the Primary Election and in-person early voting will soon end.

On Monday, May 2, the York County Clerk’s office stayed open until 6 p.m., to accommodate those who still wanted to register to vote in person, who sent in applications for early voting ballots to be mailed out and for write-in candidates to file notarized affidavits and filing fees.

May 9 will be the last day for early in-person voting at the election office in the courthouse.

Then the actual Primary Election Day will arrive on Tuesday, May 10. The polls will open at 8 a.m. and close at 8 p.m.

All ballots must be cast and received by 8 p.m., Tuesday, May 10, in order to be counted.

All York residents voting on Election Day will do so at the city auditorium as they historically have. In 2020, York voters cast ballots at the Holthus Convention Center as the city auditorium was under construction at the time.

Voters in the Stewart and Thayer precincts will cast their ballots at the Gresham Fire Hall.

Those in Morton, Arborville, Bradshaw and Lockridge precincts will vote at the 4-H building on the York County Fairgrounds.

The Waco Community Building will be the polling location for voters living in the New York, Waco, Beaver and West Blue precincts.

Residents in the Leroy and Baker precincts will vote in the basement of the York County Courthouse.

Voters from the Brown and Henderson precincts will cast their ballots at the Henderson City Hall.

People from the Hays and McFadden precincts will vote at the McCool Community Hall.

