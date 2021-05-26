Deadline nearing for Yorkfest royalty nominations

YORK – The deadline is nearing for the submission of nominations for this year’s Yorkfest King and Queen.

The Yorkfest Royalty Committee is currently taking nominations and everyone is encouraged to submit the names of individuals who fit the criteria.

The coronation will take place during this year’s Yorkfest celebration, which will be held Sept. 9-12. The 43rd coronation luncheon will take place at noon on Friday, Sept. 10.

Members of the Royalty Committee are asking everyone “to think of candidates for king or queen or both from a York County community who stand out as a result of their contribution and then complete the form (which accompanies this story). The nomination and selection committees indicated, after last year’s submissions, that those narratives with complete justification, specific examples of contributions and personal comments provided by the nominating individual were more helpful in screening the candidates and eventually selecting the king and queen.

“Your nomination must be hand delivered or mailed to the York Chamber of Commerce by June 14 or at least postmarked by that date,” Royalty Committee members say. “Email instructions are included on the nomination form if you choose to submit your nominations via that means.

“The past royalty and the York Chamber Executive Board thank you for considering and nominating an individual or individuals who have represented York County businesses, organizations or communities with distinction. Since its beginning in 1979, Yorkfest has been blessed with great royalty who have represented York and York County in an outstanding manner.”