David L. Swantek passed away at his home in Cheyenne, Wyo. on July 31, 2023, surrounded by family. The obituary can be found at Schrader Aragon & Jacoby. Memorials may be sent to the Sunrise Historic and Prehistoric Preservation Society at 5196 Road 72, Torrington, WY, 82240 or the Nature Conservancy in Wyoming at 258 Main Street, Lander, WY 82520.