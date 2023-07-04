David L. Nelson age 57, of York, died Saturday, July 1, 2023 at York. He was born September 23, 1965 to David and Sharon (Jones) Nelson in Streator, Ill. He worked as a chef for many years and enjoyed wearing his cowboy attire. David thoroughly enjoyed the outdoors, being within nature and was a huge Husker fan.

He is survived by children: David W. (Tessa) Nelson of Minnesota, Amanda Nelson (Cody Savoy) of Tomball, Texas, Ryan Nelson of York, Jordan Nelson of Wayne, Jacey Nelson (Trystan Study) of York and Mackenzie Nelson also of York; grandchildren: David A.R. Nelson, Lucy E. Nelson, Daisy J. Nelson and Levi O. Study, sisters Laurie Nelson of York and Jennifer Hill of San Diego, Calif., and fiancé Renea Cecil of York.

He is preceded in death by his parents.

A memorial service is scheduled for 11 a.m., Saturday, July 8, 2023 at First Evangelical Lutheran Church in York. Private family inurnment will be held at a later date. David has been cremated, no viewing or visitation. Memorials may be directed to the family. Condolences may be left at www.metzmortuary.com. Metz Mortuary in York is handling arrangements.