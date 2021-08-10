David City man, 38, accused of human trafficking of minor in York

YORK – Anthony C. McCain, 38, of David City, has been formally charged in a case where he is accused of labor/sex trafficking a minor, first degree sexual assault of a minor, delivery of a controlled substance near a school (two counts) and enticement by electronic device.

He is accused of forcibly sexually assaulting a 15-year-old in York and then offering to pay for the sexual act with marijuana, as well as offering to pay for future sexual encounters with drugs and money.

The court files indicate the 15-year-old met McCain via Snapchat and he drove here to meet with the teenager. After meeting up, investigators say the two smoked marijuana in a local cemetery and he forcibly assaulted the victim. Afterwards, according to the affidavit, the victim said McCain offered marijuana in exchange and compensation for the sexual acts.

Through the course of the investigation, the York County Sheriff’s Department contacted a Butler County Corrections officer who was familiar with the suspect and was able to identify McCain as being the same person they sought.

It is further alleged McCain told the victim that future sexual encounters “would take place between the two, and he would rent a motel room for privacy and further he will pay with money or marijuana in compensation for the performance of sexual acts.”