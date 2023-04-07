Dareda Wendene Wolfe, 72, of York, died Thursday, April 6, 2023 in York of heart failure. Dareda was born on September 9, 1950 in Cedar Rapids, Iowa to Edwin and Marion Darlene Dvorak.

Dareda had worked at Sugar Shack making candles. She worked at York College as the baker and truly enjoyed the students. She finished her work career at Service Master as their secretary. She was a member of the Cancer Plus Support Group. She loved animals and she rescued several animals. She had three older small dogs she rescued and gave them very happy lives at the end of their lives. She loved to do crafts and decorated her house especially for the holidays, and loved her flowers, gardens, and was always outside working in her yard.

She is survived by her husband, Kelly Wolfe of York; daughter, Deanna Schmidt of Council Bluffs, Iowa; son, David Cushing of Harvard; step-son, Tanner (Kelsey) Wolfe of Waco; step-daughter, Maggie Wolfe (Jesse Pursell) of Moorehead, Iowa; seven grandchildren, Trent (Jessica) Jarzynka, Brittney (Colton) Schaffer of Council Bluffs, Iowa, Austin Schmidt (Brianna Hood), of Omaha, Vincent and Taija Cushing, of Harvard, Eric (Megan) Cushing of Douglas, Kan. and Zackaria Cushing of Seward; great-grandchildren, Aubrey Jarzynka, Liam Schafer, Hadley Schafer, Oliver and Daxton Jarzynka, all of Council Bluffs, Iowa; brothers, Randy Dvorak of North Platte and Terry Dvorak of Grand Island; brother-in-law, Scott Wolfe of Peosta, Iowa; Dareda’s cousin, Karla Hoffman of Iowa who was like a sister to her and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Ed and Darlene and brother, Rick.

Funeral services are scheduled for 10 a.m. on Thursday, April 13, 2023 at Metz Chapel in York. Interment will follow at Aurora City Cemetery in Aurora. Visitation will be held from 1-8 p.m. on Wednesday, with the family greeting friends from 6-8 p.m., all at Metz Mortuary in York. Memorials may be directed to York Adopt A Pet. Condolences may be left for the family at www.metzmortuary.com. Metz Mortuary in York is handling the arrangements.