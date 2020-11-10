DARE graduations are happening, just no public ceremonies

YORK – The DARE program is continuing in York County schools – and graduations are getting underway.

That hasn’t changed, says York County Sheriff Paul Vrbka.

What has changed, he says, is that this year no one from the public – meaning parents, grandparents, etc. – will be able to attend the ceremonies and there are no receptions afterward.

“We are sad about the fact that we can’t celebrate the kids’ DARE graduations like we have in the past,” Sheriff Vrbka said. “But we just couldn’t do it like we have done it for the past decades.”

He said that typically, the sheriff’s department provides refreshments for after the DARE graduations and it has been fun to celebrate the kids’ accomplishment every fall.

Sheriff Vrbka also noted that since Captain Josh Gillespie took over as educator of the program in York County, 17 years ago, 2,500 kids have gone through the DARE program.

“I just want to thank all the schools, and the parents and the kids for supporting this valuable program,” Sheriff Vrbka said. “We will have informational graduations, so the kids will still be celebrated. It just won’t be the same this year, as it has been for many years in the past.”

DARE – which stands for Drug Abuse Resistance Education – was developed back in 1983. This program is a series of classes for youngsters in which law enforcement officers introduce drug use information as an attempt to lower the rate of substance abuse down the road. This program also gives them skills to avoid involvement in gangs and violence.

