YORK — Due to a request from Candy Cronk Otte for a Quilt of Valor for employee Danielle Londene, family, friends and coworkers gathered at Kopsa-Otte to present a quilt. Georgia Schropfer a member of Piecemakers Quilt of Valor group gave a brief talk about the organization accompanied by a slide show. Danielle’s service synopsis was read by friend Elllyn Hansen. The quilt was wrapped around Danielle by her husband Ryan, son Zayden and daughter Carzyn.

Piecemakers Quilt of Valor is a gathering of quilters that meet each month alternating in Bruning and Ohiowa to work on quilts. Danielle’s quilt was pieced by Betty Edzards and quilted by Cindy Bartels.

Danielle Londene joined the U.S. Army National Guard, in the York, NE Unit in October 2003, the same year she graduated from high school. She remembers being in High School when the airplane attacks took place on September 11th. She joined the Military in October of 2003 with the thought in mind of wanting to serve, and thinking that if enough people voluntarily served, we could avoid draft and we would be able to stop the fighting from taking place on our own “turf”.

After basic training at Ft Leonard Wood, MO, she was transferred to Nevada where she was deployed to Iraq from there in 2006 — 2007.

Danielle’s job was that of a truck driver. She started out driving semis and while deployed and drove Heavy Equipment Transport Systems -HETS. In Iraq she would haul tanks and armored vehicles from base to base. Honestly one of my favorite things was jumping out of the truck and watching the shocked looked on people’s faces that it was a female driving the truck. That look never got old! When we were on convoy outside of the wire, it was interesting to experience life and what we are accustomed to here in the United States versus being in Iraq. Her deployment made her appreciate – showers (there were many times our troops did not have running water and had to use bottled water to shower) cooked meals, shoes, hygiene products, etc. At various bases she was able to interact with children and adults that were born in Iraq.

Veteran Londene says, “My deployment dates are very near and dear to my heart. My deployment in support of Operation Iraqi Freedom had very memorable dates. We were deployed to Fort Bliss Texas on July 4th, 2006, to get ready for our deployment and we had boots on ground overseas on September 11, 2006.

Because of her deployment, Danielle received the following medals:

Army Commendation Medal National Defense Service Medal

Global War on Terrorism Service Medal

Iraq Campaign Medal

Army Service Ribbon

Overseas Service Ribbon

Armed Forces Reserve Medal w/ M Device

Driver and Mechanic Badge with Driver – Wheeled Vehicle Clasp

After deployment ended, she returned to the United States, where her duties were split between the Nebraska and Nevada Units.

Danielle tells us “I met a lot of lifelong friends who have turned into family. It was amazing to meet people from all over the United States and other countries – mostly truck drivers, mechanics, and gun truck security due to the base we were located on. It was an honor to serve my country while fighting for our freedom! She was honorably discharged in October 2011 at the rank of Specialist.

Thank you for your service to our country Danielle Londene.