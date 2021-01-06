Daniel Grotz named new county commissioner

YORK – Daniel Grotz, a York County farmer, has been named as the District 1 York County Commissioner.
His appointment was made Tuesday night after a public hearing/interview session before York County Clerk Kelly Turner, York County Treasurer Brenda Scavo and York County Attorney John Lyons.
The appointment hearing was held in order to fill the vacancy that was created by the unexpected death of York County Commissioner Paul Buller.
Grotz, along with Ross Ronne, Ron Mogul Jr. and Pat Wagner, submitted their applications for the position, which were reviewed by the three-official panel (as called for by state law when a county commissioner vacancy exists).
Residents of York County then had the opportunity to submit letters of support for candidates, which were given to the panel for review.
During the meeting Tuesday night, each candidate was given the opportunity to introduce themselves which was followed by a question/answer session facilitated by the three-official panel. The order was by an earlier random draw, Scavo explained.
Grotz told the panel how he was born here and graduated from York High School. He said he has had an interest in government ever since attending classes taught by former Nebraska Speaker of the Legislature Greg Adams.
“My family has lived and farmed in District 1 for more than 100 years,” Grotz said, saying the family farming operation has spanned five generations.
After college, Grotz worked for a large company in the area of financial services/technology and eventually returned home to York County to farm.
“All the county commissioners represent different districts, but we also represent the entire county,” Grotz said. “Compromise and listening are needed. I’m proud to live in York County and be part of the farming community. York County, it’s one of the best places to live and raise a family.”
When asked, if appointed, what first item of business he’d like to address, Grotz responded: “A lot of areas. I want to see the county run smoothly, I’d like to see more transparency so residents are more informed.”
Lyons asked him what he is passionate about. “Farming,” Grotz responded. “I had an opportunity to come back and farm and I find that I love it. I enjoy working the land.”
How would he incorporate that passion into serving the people of the district? “District 1 has a lot of rural farmland and also includes a large part of the city. It takes everyone. I would want to work with the farmers and the citizens of the city, to bridge that gap. When I start something, I will throw my heart into it and give all I got.”
When asked how involved he would plan to be, he said he’d “commit as much time as needed. I know it will take time and I am willing to put the time in. I feel it is very important to be available to the constituents. It is important to acknowledge that we hear them and their concerns.”
Wagner was next to address the panel.
“It is with my sincere sorrow that you are being faced with this decision, due to the passing of Mr. Buller,” she opened.
She said she grew up in Nance County and the bulk of her career was in Merrick County working with law enforcement and emergency communications. She moved to McCool Junction in 2017 to be closer to family and has had ties to York County for more than 50 years. She is also a current member of the McCool Village Board.
When asked what constituents could expect from her, she responded, “I would be available for all meetings, calls, I would come in for whatever comes up.”
She was also asked about her first item of business, if she were to be selected. “I would get acquainted with the county officials, learning more about the workings of their offices and the workers who serve.”
Lyons recognized her long career with law enforcement, as well as her long list of volunteer endeavors over the years. “Why are you drawn to serve?” he asked.
“I am retired now and I feel I still have something to give. I want to be viable and as helpful as I can be,” Wagner replied.
She was asked how she would put what she has learned to work for the county.
“Everyone is important to the fabric of what gets done,” Wagner said. “Everyone deserves to be listened to and their issues need to be addressed to the best of our ability. Whether you are wealthy or poor, everyone is valuable.”
Ronne was the third to address the panel. He talked about how he is a lifelong resident of York County, growing up on the family farm and going to school at McCool. He went to Southeast Community College and then returned home to farm with his father. He noted that he still farms to this day. He explained that in the mid-1990s, he started working with Norm Green Realty and Auction – today, he is co-owner of Green Realty and Auction, and is the lead auctioneer. He also noted that within his realty/auction experience, he has extensive knowledge of residential, commercial and agricultural land sales and values. He said he also has knowledge regarding large equipment. It was also noted that he has been active in the community, doing between 25-30 charity auctions a year as well as being a member of the board of adjustment for the city of York and currently being a member of the city’s planning commission.
Lyons told Ronne, “Your resume is impressive. You are a realtor and an auctioneer and you farm and you are on these boards for the city. What’s your time look like, as you seem to have a lot of irons in the fire?”
“It varies hour to hour, week to week,” Ronne said. “Farming is a passion that never leaves you, but it is an after-hours project for me. My day job has a lot of flexibility – this would take priority.”
When asked if he has had experience in working on budgets, he responded that he has. “We have to deal with auction budgets, we map out realty closings and farming is nothing but a budget.”
Mogul was the fourth and final candidate to speak. He said his family has been in York County since the 1970s. He explained that after high school, he left for a while to work elsewhere and then returned here to work with his father. In 1990, he became part owner of Mogul’s Auto Repair, Transmission & Towing in York.
“In 2003, I ran for York City Council and was elected,” Mogul explained. “It has been an honor to serve the city all these years, which included time as council president. I served on many committees including the LB 357 committee and the project committee for the auditorium/community center project. The most important thing I learned through all of that is to listen to what other people say, as we are all working for a common goal.”
He also noted his past experience, through the towing aspect of his business, working with the York County Sheriff’s Department and emergency communications.
“I am willing and able to put in the time to serve York County,” Mogul said. “I think my experience and work ethic qualify me to serve.”
He was also asked about his first line of business he’d like to address, if chosen as commissioner.
“I’ve already had calls about the roads,” Mogul said. “My first job is to see what my role is, what leadership I can provide. The first role is to find my place, where I fit in and what I can do.”
Mogul said that being on the York City Council was a difficult job at times, “but the most rewarding job ever. I find it very rewarding to serve, and I think I’m good at it. I don’t think my times of serving are over yet. I always felt I’d rather have people give an honest opinion rather than look for a unanimous decision. I feel everyone is better served if we are all honest and leaders do the best they can.”
He was asked how he has worked, in the past, toward gaining a consensus when there were vast differences in opinions.
“Do the research, ask the constituents, and then look in the mirror at night and know you are making the right decision,” Mogul responded. “Look at your own soul.”
He was asked if he is adaptable.
“I’m always learning and looking at new things,” Mogul said. “I’m a good listener and try not to pre-judge anything. And I don’t think I’m set in my ways.”
He also added, “Sometimes I think, us living in York County, we have it great and we don’t like to admit it. We have great people in this county and we need to market ourselves better. We don’t have a mountain or a lake or a river, but we have a great place to live because of the people.”
Following the question/answer session, Lyons thanked all the candidates. “It’s with a lot of pride that I am here to be part of this. I wish we had four positions available so all four of you could serve. I hope the community respects our difficult decision. We have talked to each other about this and we want to make the right choice. We are excited for the future of our county.”
At that point, Turner, Lyons and Scavo cast their written ballots. The ballots were presented to Scavo (as she presided over the panel) and after review, she announced that the majority vote went to Grotz.
Grotz will join recently reelected county commissioners Kurt Bulgrin and Jack Sikes on Thursday morning, at 8:30 a.m., in the county courtroom, where all three will take the oath of office.