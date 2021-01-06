Daniel Grotz named new county commissioner

Ronne was the third to address the panel. He talked about how he is a lifelong resident of York County, growing up on the family farm and going to school at McCool. He went to Southeast Community College and then returned home to farm with his father. He noted that he still farms to this day. He explained that in the mid-1990s, he started working with Norm Green Realty and Auction – today, he is co-owner of Green Realty and Auction, and is the lead auctioneer. He also noted that within his realty/auction experience, he has extensive knowledge of residential, commercial and agricultural land sales and values. He said he also has knowledge regarding large equipment. It was also noted that he has been active in the community, doing between 25-30 charity auctions a year as well as being a member of the board of adjustment for the city of York and currently being a member of the city’s planning commission.