Dan Barrett remembered -- volunteer, mentor and Santa

YORK – York County is remembering one of its finest this week, as Dan Barrett passed away Monday at the age of 79.

Barrett is well known for his many efforts toward bettering his community – as a volunteer, a mentor and yes, even as Santa.

A man with apparently endless energy, he was termed as a “professional volunteer” in 2018 when he was named the recipient of the Hub Foster Lifetime Achievement Award by the York Area Chamber of Commerce.

Barrett was a mentor for many years with the York TeamMates chapter.

He was a past Yorkfest King and an active member of the Chamber Ambassador Club.

His support of the 4-H program and the York County Fair was paramount to the success of both and his commitment was always second to none. He volunteered an incredible amount of hours for the York County Ag Society over the course of many, many years. In 2019, Barrett as recognized by the Nebraska Association of Fair Managers for his 40 years of membership on the York County Ag Society. In 2018, he was presented with the Heart of 4-H Award during the annual York County 4-H Banquet for his 30 years of volunteer service in leading the Clay Busters 4-H Club (this award is given annually to a York County 4-H volunteer who has gone above and beyond in supporting the local program).

