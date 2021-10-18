Czechs of York host 16th annual ethnic festival

YORK – Fun, food and friendly fundraising made for a big day Sunday at the Holthus Convention Center in York.

The Czechs of York played host to the 16th annual edition of their Czechfest, welcoming Czechs and Czech wannabes alike to enjoy music via an accordion jam, conversation, activities, food and more together Sunday.

The festival meal this year offered diners the choice between roast pork loin or Czech wieners with dumplings and sauerkraut.

The official opening ceremony came at noon during peak dining, followed by introduction of multiple Czech queens, including York’s own 2021 honoree Alisha Vavra.

Also offered were ethnic activities for kids, an accordion lesson for beginners and lessons in Czech language.

Dancing to the Milligan Czech Brass Band was enjoyed all afternoon with breaks for announcements and festival activities.