Alisha Vavra was crowned as the 2022 Czech Queen by Nebraska State Czech Slovak Queen Cecelia Minchow. The local coronation was held recently at the United Methodist Church in York.
Czech Queen crowned
- Photo provided by Don Osentowski
-
-
- 0
Related to this story
Most Popular
YORK – The Prom royalty candidates for York High School have been announced.
YORK -- BginUSA has selected the City of York as the location for their next data mining complex. BginUSA expects the project to be an $8 mill…
YORK – The York County Sheriff’s Department found and seized 507 pounds of marijuana during a traffic stop on Interstate 80 this week, which i…
YORK – Nicole Eliker, 40, who was a corporal at the Nebraska Correctional Center for Women (NCCW) in York, was arrested Wednesday, March 30, b…
The student signed a letter of intent in February and earned a scholarship. Then a community member created an online petition about a month ago centering on the student-athlete; 4,000-plus have signed.
YORK – Hunter Nebe, 19, of rural York County, has been officially charged with two felonies – intentional child abuse and operating a motor ve…
YORK COUNTY – Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol found 222 pounds of marijuana during a traffic stop on Interstate 80 near Waco.
YORK – A number of smaller towns in the area have ordinances that allow the use of all-terrain and utility-type vehicles to be driven in their…
YORK – Austin Bulin, 26, of Henderson, has been sentenced to probation after pleading no contest in two separate cases of possession of metham…
Sheriff Terry Wagner said the 27-year-old manager plugged the drains and turned the kitchen faucets on before leaving work for the last time Saturday night.