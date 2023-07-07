July 1, 1938 – July 6, 2023

Cyril “Sonny” Lee Rhodes, age 85 of Waco, died Thursday, July 6, 2023 in York. He was born on July 1, 1938 to Cyril John and Phyllis Helen (Wilder) Rhodes in Gresham. On May 23, 1958, he was united in marriage to Shirley Ann Gardner in York.

Sonny was a life-long farmer in the Gresham area.

He is survived by his wife of 65 years, Shirley, of Waco; sons, Kurt (Krystal) Rhodes of Waco and James Rhodes of Gresham; 12 grandchildren; 22 great-grandchildren; multiple cousins, nieces, nephews and an aunt. He was preceded in death by his parents; daughter, Lisa Tobey and sister, Sandra Bryant.

Cyril’s wishes were to be cremated. No viewing. Visitation with family is scheduled for Wednesday, July 12, 2023 from 6 — 8 p.m., at Metz Mortuary in York. Private graveside services. Memorials may be directed to the family for later designation. Condolences may be left for the family at www.metzmortuary.com. Metz Mortuary in York is handling the arrangements.