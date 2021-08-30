 Skip to main content
CVA partners with Land O'Lakes to support Peyton Parker Lane Playground
Fran Swain, CFO for Central Valley Ag presents the donation to representatives of the Peyton Parker Lane Playground Project. Pictured left to right: Fran Swain, CVA; April McDaniel, Brian McDaniel, Paul Jaekel, Chad Hoffman and Julie Hoffman representing Peyton Parker Lane Playground Project.

 Photo provided by CVA

YORK -- Central Valley Ag Cooperative (CVA) has partnered with Land O’ Lakes Inc. and their Land O’ Lakes Foundation Member Co-op Match Program to provide $2,500 to the York Community Foundation to be used towards the Peyton Parker Lane Playground Project.

The Peyton Parker Lane Playground will be an all-inclusive playground in York, which will be a place for children with all degrees of abilities to enjoy.

“CVA is proud to partner with Land O’ Lakes to help with the Peyton Parker Lane Playground,” said Fran Swain, CFO for CVA. “It certainly is a very worthwhile and thoughtful project, and we are excited for the project’s vision to become a reality.”

The project is expected to break ground in the spring of 2022.

