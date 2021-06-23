Curtis Cogswell creates legacy with McCool

However, at McCool, Cogswell said even the elementary and middle school students have an assembly once month.

“They get special recognition,” Cogswell said. “We recognize their birthdays. When students say where they’re going to college, we celebrate that as well. It truly is a family.”

Cogswell said that it’s special when alumni come back to visit. He said he has gotten several invitations to weddings, and that past students often want to come back and talk with him.

“Kids who graduate from here can do anything,” Cogswell said. “We have doctors and lawyers. I have a kid who is in the secret service, and we have a kid who can do lung transplants. On the flip side, we have had great electricians and plumbers. People say you can’t do things because you’re from a small school. Yes, you can. You can do anything you want.”

Cogswell said that his biggest accomplishment isn’t about him, but it is about the community of McCool.

“This community makes believers out of you,” Cogswell said. “Even though there were challenges, the community fought. They all said we are going to be alright. We’ve been in situations where we had to slow growth because we grew too fast. Every challenge that we are given, we are going to rise and meet it.”