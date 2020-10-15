Cumulative number of COVID-19 cases surpasses 1,000 in health district

“We have had 10 people in the hospital in the last week, ranging in age between their 30s and their 80s,” McDougall continued. “We had two deaths last Friday and we’ve had several more deaths in which confirmation of COVID-related is still pending. So we are seeing outbreaks in businesses, schools, churches, it’s all over the place.

“We are very concerned about so much community transmission,” she said. “And it is getting more difficult for the schools to keep the kids in school, with a lot of transmission in the community. They are doing a great job and all they can, but many times it is a case of the parents are positive and then the kids are exposed.

“This is a community problem,” she continued. “This is going in a direction that is going terribly wrong. Right now, we are exhausted and we feel like we are fighting a losing battle. None of us can afford to be careless, we are begging everyone to do the right thing. Social distance, wash your hands, stay home if you are sick, get tested if you are sick so you know what you are dealing with, wear face coverings, avoid crowds. The trend is escalating rapidly and we need everyone’s help.”

Jim Ulrich, CEO of York General Health Care Services, said there has also been an uptick in testing and active testing of employees also continues.