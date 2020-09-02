Cumulative case total rises by only three in last day

YORK – Three new cases of COVID-19 were identified in the Four Corners Health District over the past day, which is good news considering the upticks by the day have been recently higher than that.

So far, since the pandemic began, there have been 425 COVID-19 cases in the Four Corners District with 146 considered to remain active. A total of 276 people have fully recovered.

The age group of people in their 20s continues to be the predominant category for cases, although all ages have been affected by the virus.

There is one new case in York County, bringing the cumulative total to 116.

There are two new cases, according to health officials, in Seward County, bringing the cumulative total to 183.

The case total in Butler County remains at 95 and the cast total in Polk County remains at 31.

Since the pandemic began, there have been 2,183 people tested in York County. In Seward County, 2,402 tests have been administered. There have been 1,248 people tested in Butler County. And there have been 567 people tested in Polk County.