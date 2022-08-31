Culinary Challenge winners at the York County Fair

YORK – The York County 4-H Culinary Challenge contest was held during the weeks leading up to the York County Fair and results from the contest are as follows:
Culinary Challenge
Clover Kid Participants
Whit Quiring, York; Traegan Bowman, York; Molly Hoffman, York; Eloise Kavan, York
Junior Division
Champion: Eli Wollenburg, Waco
Reserve Champion: Theodore Kavan, York
Purple: Wyatt Quiring, York
Intermediate Division
Champion: Bridget Kavan, York
People are also reading…
Reserve Champions: Emarie and Rowan Bowman, York
Senior Division
Champion: Dakota Wollenburg, Waco