Culinary Challenge winners at the York County Fair

YORK – The York County 4-H Culinary Challenge contest was held during the weeks leading up to the York County Fair and results from the contest are as follows:

Culinary Challenge

Clover Kid Participants

Whit Quiring, York; Traegan Bowman, York; Molly Hoffman, York; Eloise Kavan, York

Junior Division

Champion: Eli Wollenburg, Waco

Reserve Champion: Theodore Kavan, York

Purple: Wyatt Quiring, York

Intermediate Division

Champion: Bridget Kavan, York

Reserve Champions: Emarie and Rowan Bowman, York

Senior Division

Champion: Dakota Wollenburg, Waco

