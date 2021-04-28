Crossroads Vintage Market a success

YORK – Last year, the Crossroads Vintage Market at the Holthus Convention Center had to be cancelled because of the pandemic.

But this year, the event could again be held as restrictions have been lifted.

Vendor booths filled the facility and happy shoppers quickly filed in to look at all the interesting and unique offerings.

Terri Carlson, director of the Holthus Convention Center, said approximately 1,250 people were in attendance, over the course of the weekend.

“We had a great crowd,” Carlson said. “People were ready to get out and do some shopping. All the vendors were very pleased with the turn-out as well. A lot of them haven’t had any shows for over a year, so it was good to get back into it. Given the circumstances, we planned for a smaller event with fewer vendors because some still haven’t started doing shows again. This allowed us to have a little extra space in the aisles and around the perimeter of the ballroom to allow the crowd to spread out a little bit more.