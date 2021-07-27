Cross County ready to start 2021-22 school year

STROMSBURG -- Cross County Public Schools expect to welcome around 365 students from kindergarten to high school on August 13.

Last school year, the school had a few memorable events. The elementary students had their music concert on May 11, eighth grade had outdoor education on May 13-14, and the elementary students had their field day on May 17.

One of the last events for the last school year was the graduation ceremony that took place on May 15 in the west gym.

This summer, the Swedish Festival Parade was on June 19. The band held a few rehearsals leading up to the parade.

Cross County Industrial Technology completed their last project of the summer. The team constructed a tiny library that was sent to Columbus.

The 15th annual golf tournament and fundraiser was held on July 24. The event was by the Cross County Booster Club at the Ryan Hill Country Club.

Brent Hollinger is the superintendent for the school district. He said there are no new COVID rules in place. Vaccines are not being required and masks are optional.

There are a few new teachers this year:

• Aaron Neujahr - district guidance counselor