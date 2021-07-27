Cross County ready to start 2021-22 school year

STROMSBURG -- Cross County Public Schools expect to welcome around 365 students from kindergarten to high school on August 13.
Last school year, the school had a few memorable events. The elementary students had their music concert on May 11, eighth grade had outdoor education on May 13-14, and the elementary students had their field day on May 17.
One of the last events for the last school year was the graduation ceremony that took place on May 15 in the west gym.
This summer, the Swedish Festival Parade was on June 19. The band held a few rehearsals leading up to the parade.
Cross County Industrial Technology completed their last project of the summer. The team constructed a tiny library that was sent to Columbus.
The 15th annual golf tournament and fundraiser was held on July 24. The event was by the Cross County Booster Club at the Ryan Hill Country Club.
Brent Hollinger is the superintendent for the school district. He said there are no new COVID rules in place. Vaccines are not being required and masks are optional.
There are a few new teachers this year:
• Aaron Neujahr - district guidance counselor
• Jo Moody - district guidance counselors.
• Addy Anderson -Middle/High School Language Arts
• Sarah Smith - FCS
• Angela Broekemier - Art
The school plans on having a sixth grade and new student orientation on August 11 to help new students get acquainted with the school. School supply lists for all grade levels are available on the school’s website and social media accounts.
There will also be a Back-to-School Bash on August 12 from 5-6:30 p.m. This event will serve as an open house for students and parents. Parents can turn their money for their student’s laptop fee at the event.
There will be a Cash for Camps fundraiser on August 13. The purpose of this event is for parents to be able to defray costs for their children to attend various camps throughout the year.
Some of these camps include the speech team camp, the dance team camp and the one-act team camp.
The event will feature a raffle of a few prizes. The top raffle items will be two electric bikes and a $1,000 Scheels gift card.
“We are excited about the upcoming school year,” Hollinger said.