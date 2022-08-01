 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Crime Stoppers tip leads to arrest of York man for illegal guns

Courthouse Stock 4 yorknewstimesstock

YORK – A Crime Stoppers tip has led to the arrest of a York man for having illegal guns.

George Martin, 50, of York has been charged with two counts of possession of a firearm by a prohibited person, both Class 1D felonies, which carry possible maximum sentences of 3-50 years in prison upon conviction.

His arraignment has been set for Aug. 16.

According to court documents, someone called Crime Stoppers to report Martin was in possession of firearms when he wasn’t supposed to be and he used methamphetamine. Law enforcement officials also knew Martin was on probation.

Martin is prohibited from possessing a firearm due to a conviction for domestic assault in Clay County.

A probation search of Martin’s apartment in the 200 Block of North Lincoln Avenue was conducted. Officers with the York Police Department found two .380 caliber handguns in his bedroom.

Tags

