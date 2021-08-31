Crime Stoppers offers reward in finding trailer thief

YORK – The York Police Department is currently investigating a theft of a trailer from the 2000 Block of South Grant Avenue.

York County Crime Stoppers is offering a reward for information that will lead to the person/people responsible.

According to the police department, the trailer is a 2018 12-foot black single-axle, flat-bed trailer with Nebraska trailer plate 17-X5399.

The theft took place sometime between Aug. 22 and Aug. 23.

Anyone with information about this crime or the whereabouts of the trailer is being asked to contact York County Crime Stoppers at 402-362-2999. Anonymous tips may be eligible for a cash reward.