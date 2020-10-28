Crime Stoppers offering reward for information about theft

YORK -- The York County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a burglary that occurred on Oct. 25, after 12 a.m., at 903 Road 11. York Crime Stoppers is seeking information regarding the individuals that were involved. An unknown male between 5’7” and 5’9” wearing a brown coat with stubble on his face was in the area asking for gas. The next day it was noticed that a generator was missing from the property. The generator is a blue Power Horse Model M42411K valued at $500. York Crime Stoppers is offering a reward up to $250 for any information leading to the arrest and conviction of the individuals involved. Contact the York Crime Stoppers with any information at 402-362-2999.