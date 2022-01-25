CRC basketball back in city auditorium

YORK – The historic and annual CRC basketball tournament is back in the York City Auditorium, with the facility greeting fans after a facelift and major overhaul.

Last year, the tournaments were held in many different locations because the auditorium had to be closed for the work that was underway.

The city auditorium was the subject of a long, in-depth, multi-million-dollar restoration project.

The city invested a substantial amount of money into making sure the historic building will be around for many decades to come, to be the iconic location for many events including the CRC tournaments.

Hundreds of fans are in York this week, traveling from many different communities, to watch their basketball teams – boys and girls – compete.

The athletes themselves are sure to notice the brand new locker rooms – with new fixtures and the absence of any leaking from the ceilings.

Fans are sure to notice the new paint, brand new lighting, new windows, new safety rails and likely the new heating and air system because it’s no longer cold in the facility.