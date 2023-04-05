YORK – The Crossroads Conference released its all-conference girls basketball teams in late March with Cross County and BDS leading the way with two players total chosen on the first and second teams.

McCool Junction junior and first team Class D-2 all-state selection McKenna Yates led the first team with junior Shyanne Anderson from CC, Lily Otte, a senior from Nebraska Lutheran, also receiving recognition as a first team selection.

On the second team representing area schools was Cross County junior Lilly Peterson.

Area players who were recognized as honorable mention include: BriAnn Stutzman and Shelby Bandt of McCool Junction, both juniors; Lillian Dose a senior from Hampton; Savana Krupicka a junior and seniors Jasmine Turrubiates and Jozie Kanode from Exeter-Milligan; Hailey Lindburg, a High Plains senior, and Courtney Carlstrom a sophomore; Nebraska Lutheran sophomore Rebecca Hueske and Cross County freshman Ema Dickey.

Seniors selected to play in the CRC-Goldenrod Conference all-star game Memorial Day weekend in Central City include: JessaLynn Hudson and Hannah Miller of BDS; Turrubiates and Kanode; Otte, Dose, Lindburg, Jaslyn Ward and Kaylee Pribyl of Meridian and Cara Bongers of East Butler.

The alternate is Addison Wilson of Giltner.

CRC First Team: McKenna Yates, McCool Junction, Junior; JessaLynn Hudson, BDS, Senior; Lily Otte, Nebraska Lutheran, Senior; Shyanne Anderson, Cross County, Junior; Taya Pinneo, Shelby-Rising City, Sophomore.

CRC Second Team: Jaylee Sobotka, Meridian, Sophomore; Lilly Peterson, Cross County, Junior; Ava Larmon, Shelby-Rising City, Junior; Emma Recker, Osceola, Junior; Baylor Behrns, Dorchester, Sophomore; Hannah Kadel, BDS, Junior.