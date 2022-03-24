Cranes are receiving admirers along miles and miles of the Platte

(ALONG THE PLATTE RIVER) – One of the most spectacular and important wildlife migrations on the plant is making its annual March rest-and-recovery stop along the Platte River. The peak will happen from now to the end of March.

Sandhill cranes, up to a million in number, migrate from northern Mexico, Texas and New Mexico to breeding grounds as far north as Canada, Alaska and Siberia. The Platte River in this part of Nebraska has been proven by fossils to have been used as a mid-migration stop back to pre-history.

Many Nebraskans have discovered the almost mystical look and haunting, primitive call of these birds, which mate for life. For those who have not, however, this is the perfect time to pay them a visit.

Cranes feed, loaf and rest during the day in fields in a band north and south of the Platte. At night they funnel back to the river in great swirling, raucous clouds to spend the hours of darkness safely away from predators on mid-river sandbars. Not long after first light a few birds typically depart for the feeding grounds, always followed eventually by a mass exodus that defies description.

Perhaps the nearest place to experience the incredible evening and sunrise spectacle lies south of I-80 at the Darr Exit where viewing platforms are located on the north end of the bridge over the main channel. Crane watchers and photographers use both sides of the riverbank at the bridge, but do not watch from the bridge itself. Locals, most likely annoyed by all the uninvited visitors to their neighborhood, have been seen actually accelerating through those gathered to see the birds.

This exit is where visitors will also find the Crane Trust Nature Center’s excellent visitor center and blinds adjacent to the interstate.

South of Gibbon at the river is Audubon’s Plautz Viewing Platform, another deluxe spot to watch or photograph early and late in the day in a near-amphitheater structure. This viewing site lies very near Rowe Sanctuary and the Iain Nicholson Audubon visitor center to the west which attracts a lot of attention from visitors. Thousands of bird lovers come from out of state and around the world which means the nearby Plautz Viewing Platform will also be crowded on weekends in fair weather during peak season.

Fort Kearny State Park straight south and a few miles east of Kearney features a trail to an abandoned railroad bridge that is a well-known crane location. A Nebraska Park Entry Permit can be purchased on the grounds and is required for entry. There is no charge to enjoy the trail or visitor center. The walk is some 300 yards from the parking area to the bridge.

Once the cranes leave the river and gather in primarily corn stubble fields they remain available to viewers driving gravel roads both south and north that parallel either side of the channel.

Visitors cruise county roads on both sides of I-80 during daylight hours observing the birds in the fields and flying low, where they are easily seen in detail, from place to place.

It is unlawful, and also impolite, to impede other motorists, trespass on private property or to do anything that might disturb the birds as they feed, rest and gather strength for the balance of their journey.

A wealth of details is available online at the Kearney and Grand Island visitor information websites.