COVID vaccination clinics now for those 65 and older

YORK – The next COVID-19 vaccination clinic in York will be geared toward those who are 65 years old and older, as well as those who will turn 65 in this calendar year.
The next shot clinic will be held Thursday, March 18, from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m., at the Holthus Convention Center.
“There will be no available walk-in vaccinations,” health officials say. “Go to the Four Corners website at fourcorners.ne.gov and register to receive the COVID vaccine – a representative will call you to set up an appointment time.”
The vaccination allocation being administered in York by York General and the York Medical Clinic “is meant to serve those individuals who reside in York County and/or receive their medical services in York. If you do not fall into this category, please contact your local health department or health care provider.”
Those who attend the vaccination clinic are asked to review the Emergency Use Authorization at www.modernatx.com prior to arrival.
They are also reminded that they cannot receive the vaccine if they are COVID-positive and/or experiencing symptoms of COVID on that day. They cannot receive the vaccine if they are within 90 days of receiving the monoclonal antibody for the treatment of COVID-19.
Everyone coming to the clinic has to wear a mask.
Those receiving vaccination should plan on at least 30 minutes for the vaccine (potential waiting time, registration, administration and observation post vaccine).
If anyone has questions regarding if they should receive the vaccine, they should contact their physician or physician assistant.
And, wearing short sleeved shirts helps medical staff to access arms when administering the vaccine.
Officials say those being vaccinated should bring one person with them if they will require help to get in and out of the building.
And they are asked to bring their Medicare and/or Medicaid cards with them – there will be no cost to anyone personally for the vaccine.
Vaccine availability can change at any time, health officials say. Individuals will receive a phone call if the clinic needs to be rescheduled.