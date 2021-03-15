COVID vaccination clinics now for those 65 and older

YORK – The next COVID-19 vaccination clinic in York will be geared toward those who are 65 years old and older, as well as those who will turn 65 in this calendar year.

The next shot clinic will be held Thursday, March 18, from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m., at the Holthus Convention Center.

“There will be no available walk-in vaccinations,” health officials say. “Go to the Four Corners website at fourcorners.ne.gov and register to receive the COVID vaccine – a representative will call you to set up an appointment time.”

The vaccination allocation being administered in York by York General and the York Medical Clinic “is meant to serve those individuals who reside in York County and/or receive their medical services in York. If you do not fall into this category, please contact your local health department or health care provider.”

Those who attend the vaccination clinic are asked to review the Emergency Use Authorization at www.modernatx.com prior to arrival.

They are also reminded that they cannot receive the vaccine if they are COVID-positive and/or experiencing symptoms of COVID on that day. They cannot receive the vaccine if they are within 90 days of receiving the monoclonal antibody for the treatment of COVID-19.

