COVID transmission rate key finally drops from high risk category

YORK – The COVID transmission rate key has finally dropped from the high risk category, in the Four Corners Health District, according to Four Corners officials.

This is the first time in nearly a year that this area hasn’t been in the “red zone, high risk category,” as ranked by health officials.

This health district has been in the high risk category for a long period of time because the 7-day case rate has been more than 45 on an ongoing basis. As of March 1, the 7-day figure for the health district was only at 30.

That is a big change compared to where the 7-day figures were two months ago. In one 7-day period, the figure was as high as 888.

The change brings the district into the orange zone which is considered “substantial risk.”

Four Corners’ statistics show a daily case rate now that is the lowest it’s been since mid-2021.

Vaccination rates have slowly inched up in the health district as well as in the four counties that make up the health district. The overall vacation rate for the health district is at 54.76%. York County is at 56.84%; Seward County is at 56.3%; Polk County is at 48.24%; and Butler County is at 52.47%.

