COVID status in York County and Four Corners District

· Vaccine is starting to arrive. Our district has received about 1,400 doses of Moderna COVID-19 vaccine as of the week of January 11. This vaccine has been used to vaccinate healthcare workers and EMS in Phase 1A . Long-term care and assisted living facilities, also in Phase 1A, are being vaccinated through the Federal Pharmacy Program. We expect the pharmacies to finish up the first doses in the third week of January, and our healthcare groups will be finished using our vaccine this week. Second doses of vaccine are given 28 days after the first dose. Maximum protection from the vaccine is achieved about 6 weeks after the first doses (two weeks after the second doses).