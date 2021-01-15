COVID status in York County and Four Corners District

As of January 8, 2021
· December into January has seen a decrease in new daily cases in the Four Corners District, and in York County. Cumulative totals: Four Corners 4,372 cases, York County 1,437 cases (as of Jan. 8, 2021)
· York County has had 93 new cases in the past two weeks, and 51 were in the past week.
· In the FC District, we have been averaging:
o 39 new cases/week in August
o 59 new cases/week in September, a 151% increase over August
o 225 new cases/week in October, a 381% increase over September
o 411 new cases/week in November, a 183% increase over October
o 203 new cases/week in December, a 202% decrease over November
o First week of January, there were 145 cases (a decrease from the December average)
· The numbers of COVID-hospitalized patients have trended downwards. On Nov. 22, 2020, our state reached an all-time peak of 987 COVID-hospitalized-patients. As of January 8, our state is at 481 patients state-wide. A lower community transmission rate and better treatments (including monoclonal antibody treatments) have been major factors in decreasing the numbers of those needing to be hospitalized.
· Our district has had 62 COVID-related deaths, with 11 of them occurring in York County.
o 24 of the 62 deaths occurred in November (39% of deaths), 18 occurred in December (29%)
o Case fatality is at 1.4% for the district, and 0.8% for York County.
· District COVID-19 positivity rate: The district 3-week rolling average was 22.9% in November when we met last with the York Board of Health. Our 3-week rolling average as of the first week in January 2021 is 12.2%.
· Vaccine is starting to arrive. Our district has received about 1,400 doses of Moderna COVID-19 vaccine as of the week of January 11. This vaccine has been used to vaccinate healthcare workers and EMS in Phase 1A . Long-term care and assisted living facilities, also in Phase 1A, are being vaccinated through the Federal Pharmacy Program. We expect the pharmacies to finish up the first doses in the third week of January, and our healthcare groups will be finished using our vaccine this week. Second doses of vaccine are given 28 days after the first dose. Maximum protection from the vaccine is achieved about 6 weeks after the first doses (two weeks after the second doses).
· Once Phase 1A is completed, we will begin vaccinating priority groups in Phase 1B. This includes populations age 75+, who are experiencing the greatest morbidity and mortality from this virus.
Graphs to help demonstrate this data can be viewed on our Four Corners COVID Dashboard at: https://fourcorners.ne.gov/programs-services-2/coronavirus-covid-19-information/covid-19-risk-gauge/