COVID risk dial remains the same for this week, in moderate category

YORK – The COVID-19 risk dial for the Four Corners Health District remains the same as it was the week before, at 1.38, in the yellow (moderate risk) category.

Meanwhile, in the two-day timespan of March 18-19, there were 17 new cases of COVID-19 reported in the health district. Of those, eight were in York County.

The cumulative total of cases, since the pandemic began, in York County, is now at 1,690. That means 12.3 percent of the county’s population has tested positive for the virus in the last year.

In the March 18-19 timeframe, the following numbers of cases were seen in the other counties in the health district: Seward County, four; Polk County, three; and Butler County, two.

As of March 19, the total cumulative number of COVID-19 cases in the Four Corners District was 4,992. There were 67 new cases in the previous 14 days, with 40 of those cases recorded in the past seven days.

Between March 13 and 19, there were 17 new cases in York County, 11 in Seward County; seven in Butler County; and five in Polk County.