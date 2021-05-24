COVID restrictions lifted for District Court

YORK – All previously imposed COVID-19 restrictions for the York County District Court will be lifted at the end of the month.

An order was signed late last week by Judge James Stecker which says the administrative orders dated Nov. 20, 2020, and March 25, 2020, will be terminated as of May 31.

Previously, there had been strong restrictions on the number of individuals allowed in the courtroom at one time, as well as social distancing standards and masking requirements. Those will no longer be required, after the end of the month.

There had also been allowances for written arraignments (pleas) – the judge’s new order says written arraignments (pleas) will not be accepted after May 31. Defendants will again be required to physically make their pleas.

This order also includes Seward County District Court, as Judge Stecker is the presiding judge in that jurisdiction as well.

The order was signed by the judge just days before the risk dial for York County (and the rest of the Four Corners Health District, which includes Seward, Polk and Butler Counties) was set in the green category – which indicates low risk regarding COVID-19. This is the first time in the pandemic that the risk dial for this area has been in the green category.