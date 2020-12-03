 Skip to main content
COVID-related death reported in York County
COVID-19

YORK – Four Corners Health Department officials have confirmed another death related to COVID-19 in York County.

They say a man in his 80s, who had been hospitalized, has died as a result of having COVID-19.

This brings the total of COVID-related deaths in York County to six.

There have been 33 deaths associated with COVID-19 in the health district since the pandemic began. There have been 13 deaths in Polk County, eight deaths in Seward County and six deaths in Butler County.

In the past two days, there have been 107 new cases reported in the health district.

York County has had 38 new cases, in those two days, bringing the cumulative total here to 1,111.

Butler County has had 45 new cases, bringing the cumulative total there to 641.

Seward County has had 21 new cases, bringing the cumulative total there to 1,315.

And Polk County has had three new cases, bringing the cumulative total there to 426.

There have been 679 new cases in the health district in the past 14 days – with 304 of those recorded in the past week.

Testing continues to be very active in the health district. Since the pandemic began, there have been 5,040 tests administered in York County. In Seward County, 4,822 tests have been conducted. A total of 2,635 people have been tested in Butler County. And in Polk County, 1,324 people have been tested since the pandemic began.

Regarding hospitalizations, the following numbers of people have required that level of treatment: York County, 40; Seward County, 73; Butler County, 27; and Polk County, 24.

YORK – After nearly a week of searching, Jadey Jenkins, 30, of Omaha was found by law enforcement west of McCool Junction late Tuesday night.

