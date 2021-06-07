COVID-related death confirmed in health district

YORK – A COVID-19-related death has been confirmed in the Four Corners Health District, according to health officials.

Four Corners officials say the death was that of a woman in her 80s, in Seward County.

This death brings the cumulative number of COVID-related deaths in the health district to 77. Of those, 34 were in Seward County; 18 were in Polk County; 13 were in York County; and 12 were in Butler County.

Over the timespan of June 2-4, there were three new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in the health district, with two being in Seward County and one being in Butler County. There were no new cases in York or Polk Counties during that timeframe.

As of June 4, the total number of cases in the health district reached 5,247. There were nine new cases in the previous 14 days, with five of those recorded in the past seven days.

Over the past seven days, there have been no new cases in York County.

Meanwhile, the risk dial continues to improve. Health officials reset the risk dial for .52, continuing in the green, low risk category. This was an improvement over the .64 ranking the week before.

Four Corners will host two walk-in vaccination clinics this week.