COVID-related death confirmed in health district

YORK – Four Corners Health Department officials have confirmed a COVID-related death in the health district.

They say it was that of a man in his 80s, who had been hospitalized. He was a Seward County resident.

That brings the total number of COVID-related deaths in the district – since the pandemic began – to 75. There have been 32 in Seward County, 18 deaths in Polk County, 13 in York County and 12 in Butler County.

Meanwhile, the risk dial has been re-set for the week. While the risk calculation was worse than in the week before, it is nearly the same. The risk dial is now at 1.68, compared to 1.52 the week before. It remains in the yellow (moderate risk) category.

In the past two days, there were 14 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in the health district – most of them were in Seward County where there were 11 new cases.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

York County only had one new case in that two-day timeframe.

As of April 16, the total cumulative number of COVID-19 cases in the district was at 5,125. There were 61 new cases in the past 14 days, with 41 of those cases in the past week.