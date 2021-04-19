COVID-related death confirmed in health district

YORK – Four Corners Health Department officials have confirmed a COVID-related death in the health district.
They say it was that of a man in his 80s, who had been hospitalized. He was a Seward County resident.
That brings the total number of COVID-related deaths in the district – since the pandemic began – to 75. There have been 32 in Seward County, 18 deaths in Polk County, 13 in York County and 12 in Butler County.
Meanwhile, the risk dial has been re-set for the week. While the risk calculation was worse than in the week before, it is nearly the same. The risk dial is now at 1.68, compared to 1.52 the week before. It remains in the yellow (moderate risk) category.
In the past two days, there were 14 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in the health district – most of them were in Seward County where there were 11 new cases.
York County only had one new case in that two-day timeframe.
As of April 16, the total cumulative number of COVID-19 cases in the district was at 5,125. There were 61 new cases in the past 14 days, with 41 of those cases in the past week.
In the last seven days, 29 of the new cases were in Seward County. There were eight new cases in York County, and two new cases each in Butler and Polk counties.
In the timeframe of April 10-16, the majority of the cases were in the age group of those in their 20s. Forty-two percent of the new cases were in that age group, according to local health officials.
All Four Corners residents who are 18 years old and older are eligible for COVID-19 vaccination at the district’s designated vaccination sites.
Health officials say, “Appointments to schedule a vaccine locally are being added each week on the state’s vaccine registration system at vaccinate.ne.gov. After registering on the site, it is important to check your email often because your invitation to schedule a vaccine will be sent to you over email. If you have any questions about this process, please call Four Corners at 402-362-2621.”