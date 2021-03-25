COVID-related death confirmed in health district

YORK – Four Corners Health Department officials say another COVID-related death has been confirmed in the health district.

The death was that of a Seward County woman who was in her 90s.

This brings the total number of COVID-related deaths in the health district to 73. There have been 30 in Seward County, 18 in Polk County, 13 in York County and 12 in Butler County, since the pandemic began.

The good news is that there were only two new COVID-19 cases in York County, in the two-day timespan of March 23-24. York County’s cumulative total is now at 1,696.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

There were, however, 12 new cases in those two days in Seward County, bringing the total there to 1,902.

Butler County had two new cases, bringing the total there to 847.

And there were no new cases in Polk County, where the cumulative total remains at 577.

As of March 24, the total cumulative number of COVID-19 cases in the Four Corners District was 5,019. There were 78 new cases in the previous 14 days, with 50 of those cases recorded in the past seven days.

Four Corners health officials continue to encourage those 50 years old and older to register for vaccinations at vaccinate.ne.gov.

The number of vaccinations in York County continues to be fluid as shot clinics continue to be held. Another large vaccination clinic was scheduled for Thursday, March 25, in York. These shot clinics are being held on Thursdays, at the Holthus Convention Center and are by appointment only.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.