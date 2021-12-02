COVID-related death confirmed in health district, cases continue

YORK – Four Corners Health Department Director Laura McDougall said Thursday morning, during a bi-weekly community sector briefing, that a woman in her 80s, in Butler County, has passed away due to COVID. This is the latest death due to COVID, bringing the total number of deaths in the district, since the pandemic began, to 92.

She also said new case numbers continue to be high.

“We had 162 new cases in the health district in the last seven days,” McDougall said. “The figures dipped a bit – but that was because of Thanksgiving when no testing was being done. Now, you can see, the numbers are starting to go up again. And we are expecting the numbers to go up because people got together over Thanksgiving. We are urging people to stay home when you are sick and even if you have the sniffles, get tested. If you are vaccinated, you are less likely to spread COVID but you still can spread it. So testing and staying home are important.”

McDougall said Four Corners has been doing a lot of booster shots in the last few weeks, “and we are urging people to get boosters, they are available. And if you are not vaccinated yet, there’s no time like the present.”