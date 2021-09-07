COVID rates at school remain low considering population

YORK – The York Public Schools’ COVID-19 data dashboard indicates the number of current active cases is relatively low compared to the entire population of staff and students.

The district updates the dashboard each day students are in session. These numbers reflect students/staff who have tested positive for COVID-19 and are out of school for a 10-day isolation period.

Right now, there are eight students/staff members who are out due to COVID from the elementary school. There are 564 students and 84 staff members at the school.

There are currently three students/staff members who are out due to COVID from the middle school. There are 322 students and 40 staff members at the middle school.

And there are three students/staff members who are due to COVID from the high school. There are 491 students and 59 staff members at the high school.

Meanwhile, the number of new COVID-19 cases in the Four Corners Health District remains high. The health department provides a formula for determining the number of cases in the past seven days. Right now, that calculation results in a figure of 196 new cases.

This figure is for the entire Four Corners Health District, which includes York, Seward, Polk and Butler Counties.