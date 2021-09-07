 Skip to main content
COVID rates at school remain low considering population
YORK – The York Public Schools’ COVID-19 data dashboard indicates the number of current active cases is relatively low compared to the entire population of staff and students.

The district updates the dashboard each day students are in session. These numbers reflect students/staff who have tested positive for COVID-19 and are out of school for a 10-day isolation period.

Right now, there are eight students/staff members who are out due to COVID from the elementary school. There are 564 students and 84 staff members at the school.

There are currently three students/staff members who are out due to COVID from the middle school. There are 322 students and 40 staff members at the middle school.

And there are three students/staff members who are due to COVID from the high school. There are 491 students and 59 staff members at the high school.

Meanwhile, the number of new COVID-19 cases in the Four Corners Health District remains high. The health department provides a formula for determining the number of cases in the past seven days. Right now, that calculation results in a figure of 196 new cases.

This figure is for the entire Four Corners Health District, which includes York, Seward, Polk and Butler Counties.

A change in state law prevents the public release of cases per individual county, which had been done previously (since the pandemic began in March of 2020).

The number of cases in the health district has been on an upward trajectory since the end of July – a trend that is continuing, according to the latest statistics from the health department.

