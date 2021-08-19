COVID precautions remain in place at school, health care facilities

YORK – With an ongoing uptick in COVID cases throughout the state, precautions remain in place at York Public Schools and all the care facilities within the York General Health Care system.
These were discussed Thursday morning during an online community sector briefing.
“COVID cases across the United States are still trending up,” said Jim Ulrich, CEO of York General Health Care Services. “California, Texas and Florida are the hot spots right now. In this last Wednesday to Wednesday period, in Nebraska, there were 2,076 new COVID cases reported.
“Vaccine administration is also nationally trending upward,” Ulrich said. “And what we’ve seen regarding testing here, we did 22 tests in the York General emergency room, this past week, with no positives. We have no COVID patients in-house but we are treating some outpatients at this time.
“What is alarming to me and other hospital administrators are the active hospitalizations statewide,” Ulrich said further. “The hospitalizations were up by 60 over the week and are now getting to a level that’s close to where we were statewide last February. That’s a concern for us because when the beds are full in Omaha and Lincoln, we cannot transfer patients there.
“But, as case counts go up, what we learned during a year and a half in a pandemic is that we know how to do this,” Ulrich said. “We continue to be masked up and have our restrictions in place on our campuses.”
He said 74% of the staff in the York General system is fully vaccinated.
“The lay of the land is changing,” Ulrich said. “I thought it was going to be a normal Wednesday and then the president of the United States announced a vaccination mandate for nursing home staff -- we are assessing that now. That adds an additional challenge if employees would choose to leave. We are also assessing whether heavier restrictions will be needed for unvaccinated staff, and we already do that now. I’m keeping in contact with other CEOs (of healthcare systems), we are all trying to stay on the same page. I may have a different tune next week, but we are looking at what that vaccination mandate will mean in September.”
York County Development Corporation Director Lisa Hurley passed on information from York College, which said they are in the process of welcoming students back to campus – they are encouraging students to be vaccinated and wear masks, but neither is mandated at this time.
York Public Schools Superintendent Mitch Bartholomew said the district’s safety plan remains intact. “We are dealing with a couple of positive cases but we have been in contact with families and staff and we are doing all we can to prevent transmission and spread. As a school district, we are still in the green zone, so we are mask-optional at this point. We realize there are going to be exposures and positive cases, and we know there is no 100% way around that. We will continue with our safety plan and keep our fingers crossed that we can continue to manage this little uptick we are having.”
There was no report from the Four Corners Health Department during the sector briefing. Four Corners can no longer publicly disclose case numbers per state law, at this time -- so there is no available information regarding the rate of new COVID cases in the health district or in any of the four counties in the health district (which includes York County).
There are vaccination percentages being reported by Four Corners. Overall, in the health district, 44.53% of the population has been fully vaccinated. The percentages for the different counties are as follows: York County, 45.76%; Seward County, 45.05%; Polk County, 39.46%; and Butler County, 44.59%.