COVID precautions remain in place at school, health care facilities

He said 74% of the staff in the York General system is fully vaccinated.

“The lay of the land is changing,” Ulrich said. “I thought it was going to be a normal Wednesday and then the president of the United States announced a vaccination mandate for nursing home staff -- we are assessing that now. That adds an additional challenge if employees would choose to leave. We are also assessing whether heavier restrictions will be needed for unvaccinated staff, and we already do that now. I’m keeping in contact with other CEOs (of healthcare systems), we are all trying to stay on the same page. I may have a different tune next week, but we are looking at what that vaccination mandate will mean in September.”

York County Development Corporation Director Lisa Hurley passed on information from York College, which said they are in the process of welcoming students back to campus – they are encouraging students to be vaccinated and wear masks, but neither is mandated at this time.