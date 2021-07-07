COVID cases slowing, but York County still having the most

YORK – After a surge of new COVID-19 cases a few weeks ago, the number of cases is slowing in the Four Corners Health District – but the majority continue to be in York County.

Four Corners health officials are reporting that in the four-day timeframe of July 3-6, there were nine new cases in the district with six of those being in York County.

Those cases bring the cumulative total in York County to 1,838.

Seward County had two new cases, bringing the total there to 2,040.

Polk County had one new case, bringing the total there to 590.

There were no new cases in Butler County, where the cumulative total remains at 861.

As of July 6, the total cumulative number of COVID-19 cases in the Four Corners District was 5,329. There were 50 new cases in the previous 14 days, with 15 of those cases recorded in the past seven days.

Four Corners continues to hold walk-in vaccination clinics.

One will be Thursday, July 8 – during which they will be offering the Moderna vaccine for those who are 18 years old and older.