COVID cases now in positive trend, vaccination process continues

YORK – There were 18 new cases of COVID-19 cases in York County in the past two days, bringing the cumulative total here now to 1,525.
In the Four Corners Health District, there were 33 new cases in the past two days, bringing the district’s total to 4,554 since the pandemic began.
Health officials say there were 11 new cases in Seward County, bringing the total there to 1,739; three new cases in Butler County, bringing the total there to 790; and just one new case in Polk County, bringing the total there to the 500 mark.
There were 216 new cases in the previous 14 days, with 94 of those cases recorded in the past seven days, according to Four Corners officials.
During Thursday’s community briefing, Four Corners Health Director Laura McDougall said, “We are encouraged to see the numbers have been coming down consistently. This is definitely a positive thing. In the previous seven days, with new cases, we went to double digits instead of triple digits. In the district, York County is having the highest number of cases, which is in part due to cases in a facility that will not be impacting the rest of the community – so just keep that in mind.
“The cumulative total now, for the health district, hit the milestone of 4,500 last weekend,” McDougall said. “But it is still encouraging the see a decrease in transmission.”
Regarding vaccinations, “the vaccine has been trickling in, we’ve made some ground,” McDougall continued. “We are in the process of wrapping up Phase 1A, at this point we are waiting for vaccines.”
Regarding Phase 1B, McDougall encouraged locals to go to the Four Corners website. “There you can see what Phase 1B will look like. There is also a link to register for the waiting list to be vaccinated. You can also call us and we will put you on the waiting list. We have a lot of people 65 years old and older who are already on the list – we already have more than 5,000. If you put your name on the list, we know that you are there – please be patient, we are just waiting for vaccine.
“We have not seen any allergic reactions during the vaccination process at this point,” McDougall said. “We have seen some people have slight side effects, like a sore arm or flu-like symptoms such a low grade fever – we know that this can happen, it just means your immune system is gearing up and doing what it is supposed to do. Most people receiving the vaccine have had absolutely no problems.
“And another positive thing, in our office, is we now have three National Guard members who were sent here to help us with the vaccinations,” she continued. “So if you are on the waiting list, you may get a call from them to come in. We are excited they will be helping us with the process, from now through March.”
Jim Ulrich, CEO of York General Health Care Services, noted that as of now, statewide hospitalizations are at 423 patients and last week the number was 449.
“We have been in that area of numbers of hospitalizations since Jan. 1, and I echo what Laura said about plateauing,” he said. “On Nov. 20, there were 987 hospitalizations statewide, so what we are seeing now is a 56 percent decrease, so that’s very good to see.
“From Jan. 12-18, we tested 65 people with 10 positives and on Jan. 19, we tested 13 with only one positive,” Ulrich said. “So that positivity rate is encouraging to see.”
He added that between Jan. 12-18, York General’s emergency room saw two COVID patients and on the COVID patient floor of the hospital they now have three COVID inpatients.
“Currently, we only have four employees off for COVID-related reasons,” Ulrich said. “That is a vast improvement over where we had been. At the peak, we had 40 out at one time. So this improved trend is very good.”
He said round two of vaccinations in Phase 1A is going on “right now. We expect to do another 150 today.”
And more good news – no residents or staff at the Hearthstone or Willow Brook are currently COVID positive.
Mayor Barry Redfern noted that the city’s mask mandate was extended to the end of February.