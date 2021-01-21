COVID cases now in positive trend, vaccination process continues

Regarding vaccinations, “the vaccine has been trickling in, we’ve made some ground,” McDougall continued. “We are in the process of wrapping up Phase 1A, at this point we are waiting for vaccines.”

Regarding Phase 1B, McDougall encouraged locals to go to the Four Corners website. “There you can see what Phase 1B will look like. There is also a link to register for the waiting list to be vaccinated. You can also call us and we will put you on the waiting list. We have a lot of people 65 years old and older who are already on the list – we already have more than 5,000. If you put your name on the list, we know that you are there – please be patient, we are just waiting for vaccine.

“We have not seen any allergic reactions during the vaccination process at this point,” McDougall said. “We have seen some people have slight side effects, like a sore arm or flu-like symptoms such a low grade fever – we know that this can happen, it just means your immune system is gearing up and doing what it is supposed to do. Most people receiving the vaccine have had absolutely no problems.