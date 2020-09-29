COVID cases increase by 32 in last three days

YORK – In the past three days, the number of COVID-19 cases in the Four Corners Health District has increased by 32 according to health officials.

York County has had 14 new cases of COVID-19 in the last three days, bringing the cumulative total here to 180 with 104 recoveries.

Seward County has had nine new cases in the last three days, bringing the cumulative total there to 270 with 145 recoveries.

Butler County has seven new cases, bringing the total there (since the pandemic began) to 124 with 74 recoveries.

Polk County has two new cases, bringing their total to 62 with 26 recoveries.

The cumulative total for the entire four-county health district is now at 636 with 351 recoveries.

There have been seven deaths associated with COVID-19 in the health district so far.

Based on the population of York County, 1.3 percent of the people in York County have had confirmed cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic began.