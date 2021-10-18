COVID cases in health district still occurring, but number is dropping

YORK – There continue to be new COVID-19 cases in the Four Corners Health District, but the seven-date rate continues to decrease.

The latest numbers from the Four Corners Health Department show 96 new cases in the district in the last seven-day period.

This is the calculation among all four counties in the health district, which are York, Seward, Butler and Polk.

The transmission rate for the health district remains in the red zone – or high transmission category – as the rolling seven-day total has to go below 45 cases for the status to be minimized.

The rate of transmission peaked in September and has been on a downward trend since the last part of last month.

York County’s full vaccination rate remains at 50.68% of the total population. York County’s vaccination rate is still the highest among the counties in the Four Corners Health District.

York County continues to lead the way with the number of new cases in the past 14 days, compared to the other counties. Four Corners’ information indicates there were 49 new cases of COVID-19 in York County in the last two weeks, compared to 45 in Seward County, 40 in Polk County and 35 in Butler County.