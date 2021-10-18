COVID cases in health district still occurring, but number is dropping

YORK – There continue to be new COVID-19 cases in the Four Corners Health District, but the seven-date rate continues to decrease.
The latest numbers from the Four Corners Health Department show 96 new cases in the district in the last seven-day period.
This is the calculation among all four counties in the health district, which are York, Seward, Butler and Polk.
The transmission rate for the health district remains in the red zone – or high transmission category – as the rolling seven-day total has to go below 45 cases for the status to be minimized.
The rate of transmission peaked in September and has been on a downward trend since the last part of last month.
York County’s full vaccination rate remains at 50.68% of the total population. York County’s vaccination rate is still the highest among the counties in the Four Corners Health District.
York County continues to lead the way with the number of new cases in the past 14 days, compared to the other counties. Four Corners’ information indicates there were 49 new cases of COVID-19 in York County in the last two weeks, compared to 45 in Seward County, 40 in Polk County and 35 in Butler County.
The new cases of COVID-19 are being seen in people of all ages.
Meanwhile, Pfizer COVID-19 booster vaccines are now being offered at Four Corners Health Department’s vaccination clinics, according to local health officials.
Four Corners officials say these shots are for those who were originally vaccinated with Pfizer vaccines and are at least 65 years of age or have an underlying health condition that puts them at risk for serious illness. A person is eligible to receive a Pfizer booster vaccine if it has been at least six months since their last Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine. If anyone has questions about if or when they could receive a booster, they can call the health department at 402-362-2621.
Four Corners continues to hold walk-in clinics every week.
Walk-in clinics offering Pfizer, for those who are 12 years old and older, and Johnson & Johnson (for those who are 18 years old and older) are held every Tuesday.
On Thursdays, they offer Moderna and Johnson & Johnson (for those who are 18 years old and older).
The clinics are held at the Four Corners offices at 2101 North Lincoln Avenue in York, from noon until 4 p.m. There is no charge for the vaccine.