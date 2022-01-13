COVID cases continue on upward swing, other illnesses also plaguing community

“So in essence, it is still in a form of isolation for 10 days,” McDougall said.

“Omicron is very contagious and people are getting sicker faster,” she said further. “It is important to do what we can to slow it down. And we are seeing vaccinated people come down with it, as well as people who already have had COVID. In the last seven days, 10% of those who tested positive in the district had previously tested positive for COVID. So keep in mind that just because you have had COVID before or you are vaccinated, you can still get it, so take all the steps to protect yourself and others.”

She also noted that monoclonal treatments that had been widely and effectively used in the past, to treat COVID, are not as effective with the Omicron variant. And the treatment that is most effective against Omicron is not readily available.

Margaret Brink, Four Corners board president, said she was concerned “about a lot of activities that are going to be happening in the near future, with a lot of crowds. Please, please, take precautions. Keep vigilant and wear the dang masks. And thank you to Jim (Ulrich, CEO of York General Health Care Services), Laura (McDougall) and all their staffs for supporting the crazies who don’t get vaccinated.”

